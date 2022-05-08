ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See U2’s Bono and the Edge Play Surprise Acoustic Set in Kyiv Bomb Shelter

By Daniel Kreps
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a personal invitation from Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, U2’s Bono and the Edge visited Kyiv Sunday to perform an acoustic concert in one of the city’s subway stations-turned-bomb shelters. “The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all...

