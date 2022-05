KENNETT SQUARE — Preparations for the Kennett Memorial Day Parade on May 30 are underway. It will be the first-in-person parade in three years. “We have a new rookie volunteer production committee of 21 people who are working together with the 17-year experienced Taylor family and employees to produce an amazing post-COVID parade for our Kennett Square community,” said Dave Haradon, parade chairman.

