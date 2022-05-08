ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion clinics are secured like fortresses. Advocates fear Roe ruling could spur new attacks.

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Colo. – Steel doors. Armed bodyguards. Safe rooms and panic buttons. Custom bulletproof vests. Many abortion clinics where people exercise their constitutional rights to reproductive freedom are mini-fortresses, and now abortion clinics nationally are reassessing and strengthening security measures following warnings from law enforcement they may be targeted by anti-abortion...

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Senate to vote on abortion bill, key inflation report, Indigenous schools: 5 things to know Wednesday

Senate to vote on bill that would make abortion legal nationally. Senate Democrats will vote Wednesday on a bill that would make Roe v. Wade the law of the land and divert a Supreme Court decision that could leave states the sole authority on whether to restrict abortion. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 would make abortion legal nationally, superseding legislation passed by states to severely restrict or completely ban the procedure. The decision to move swiftly on the legislation follows the leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court on May 2 that suggests the nation's highest court will overturn the landmark case that guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion. The bill does not have enough votes to pass into law yet, but it marks Democrats' first legislative attempt to enshrine the right to abortion into law since the leak.
