Pelosi says Supreme Court "slapped women in the face" with draft opinion in abortion case

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the Supreme Court...

retired 17
3d ago

It’s a preliminary position paper, by one Justice and even if it become the rule, the ruling itself, as it stands in the position paper, pushes the decision to each state, to be voted upon. Rights are not taken away.

18
Deanna Dal Gesso-Jones
3d ago

This administration slapped women in the sports realm . No more fair competition for girls and women . Trans took it all . Tell your daughters how Democrats never caught for them !

18
poppy 3
3d ago

Cause it’s to the states we are the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. NOT THE NATION OF AMERICA. ALL THIS DECISION DOES IT SENDS IT BACK TOTHE STATES.

12
Nancy Pelosi
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion#Judgments#House#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

