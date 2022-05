MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — A tractor-trailer burst into flames along with another vehicle after crashing at a gas station in Miami Gardens early Tuesday morning. It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. at a Pilot gas station located on NW 166th Street and 27th Avenue next to the Palmetto Expressway. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took one person involved to the hospital for treatment. Witnesses said the truck driver was able to get out. (Source: Nicole Lauren) CBS4 saw one man speaking with the police. “It’s scary because sometimes when these fires happen with semi-trucks, sometimes you have time to get out and sometimes you don’t have time to...

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO