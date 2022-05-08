ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

USDA: Farmers in 4 states can apply for drought loans

By The Associated Press
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dG3W4_0fWzEmLZ00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says drought during the growing season has made farmers in most of Texas, all of Louisiana and parts of Arkansas and Mississippi eligible to apply for federal aid.

The department’s Farm Service Agency says low-interest emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of equipment or livestock. They can also be used to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debts.

The agency will consider the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

The agency says 60 Louisiana parishes are primary disaster areas, and the other four are adjacent to such parishes.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Monroe woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
State
Arkansas State
Popculture

Vegetables Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Service Agency#Farmers#Ap
MyArkLaMiss

Southern University mourns the loss of freshman student

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Jaguar Nation is mourning the loss of a Southern University student and cheerleader. Southern University Athletic Department posted on their twitter saying that they were notified of a social media post that informed them about the passing of Arlana Miller on May 4. “May is Mental Health Awareness Month, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
MyArkLaMiss

Body found under tires in Mississippi

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hancock County deputies are investigating after a body was found on Saturday, May 7 by workers who were monitoring a controlled burn in NASA’s Stennis Space Center buffer zone. The Sun Herald reported the body was buried underneath tires that had been dumped in the area. Investigators said the body […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy