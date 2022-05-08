ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarsdale, NY

Scarsdale School District Searches For Successor After Hagerman Resigns

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kg6S5_0fWzEGIR00
Dr. Thomas Hagerman Photo Credit: Scarsdale Public Schools

A school district in Westchester County is searching for a successor after its superintendent resigned.

Scarsdale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman resigned on Friday, May 6, following the news the school board announced in early April about a more than $1,300,000 tax lien against the district, according to a report from Scarsdale10583.

The Board of Education meeting was held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The school board also announced that Dr. Andrew Patrick, the assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development, is serving as interim superintendent, ScarsdaleNews.com reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Hyde Park Schools Closed Wednesday Due to COVID-19

Just when we all thought that the troubles of the pandemic were behind us, a Hudson Valley school district is canceling in-person classes due to an outbreak of cases. The Hyde Park Central School district announced that all classes will be conducted virtually on Wednesday, May 11 and that they are currently figuring out a plan for the rest of the week. The closure is due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among members of the transportation staff.
HYDE PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Scarsdale, NY
Government
Westchester County, NY
Government
City
Scarsdale, NY
Scarsdale, NY
Education
Westchester County, NY
Education
CBS New York

Waste hauling company that lost license still has contract with Westchester County

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - It started with criminal charges related to big spending at the Hustler Club and other strip joints. It led to a waste hauling firm losing its license in Westchester County. So why is the firm still operating there? CBS2's Tony Aiello went looking for an explanation. The situation is far from ideal for Westchester County. It is allowing City Carting of Westchester to continue operating Westchester's main recycling facility under a multimillion dollar contract, even though the county has yanked the company's license to operate there. "This is not a service that can go interrupted. So until you have a replacement...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

NY Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life Scratch-Off Prize

A Long Island man has won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize.Nassau County resident Conroy Jarman, of Hempstead, claimed the top prize from the scratch-off game, according to an announcement from New York Lottery on Friday, April 29.NY Lottery said Jarman chose to receive his prize a…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#School Board#The Board Of Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Accused Drug Dealer In Berks County Sold Deadly Fentanyl Dose: DA

A 24-year-old woman from Berks County has been arrested in connection with the fentanyl death of one of her alleged customers, authorities said. Yoli Eisenhardt, of Fleetwood, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of communication facility, delivery of a controlled substance, and other related offenses in the death of a woman, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Missing Springfield 15-Year-Old Has Been Found, Police Say

Police said a 15-year-old girl from Western Massachusetts who was reported missing has been found. The Springfield Police Department reported that Onasun Jolly has been located. Police previously reported that she was reported missing after she left a friend's home on Tuesday, May 3, and didn't return home. Original report:
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
268K+
Followers
42K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy