Check out the trailer for the Apex Legends: Saviors patch here. It will bring Newcastle, major changes to the Ranked mechanics, and the first map update to Storm Point!. For years, Newcastle defended the small town of Harris Valley, making it a safe haven for all who lived there. Now to fulfill that mission and continue defending his home, he’ll have to prove himself a hero among Legends. In the Apex Games, Newcastle can use his Knockdown Shield to protect his squadmate as he revives them, and even drag them out of harm’s way. He can charge into the fray with a Mobile Shield, blocking weapon damage and deflecting grenades, while his Ultimate erects a fortified Castle Wall.

