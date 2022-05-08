ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham hammer Norwich to stay in hunt for Premier League top-six spot

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4bCA_0fWzEBso00

West Ham brushed off their European exit and reignited the race for the Premier League top six with a thumping 4-0 win at Norwich.

The Hammers arrived at Carrow Road licking their wounds after their painful Europa League semi-final defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

But Norwich, condemned to relegation by defeat at Aston Villa last weekend, were less Frankfurt and more Frank Spencer with goalkeeper Tim Krul having a nightmare.

Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat at Brighton has left the door open for West Ham to snatch sixth place and qualify for the Europa League again next season.

Thanks to Norwich’s generosity they are now three points behind United, with a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

Krul was badly at fault for goals from Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio to leave his side 2-0 down after half an hour.

West Ham were three up by half-time thanks to Benrahma’s second, and Manuel Lanzini added the fourth from the penalty spot.

Benrahma’s first arrived in the 12th minute when he collected Jarrod Bowen’s cross on the left of the Norwich penalty area.

The Algerian’s shot deflected off the knee of Max Aarons but Krul still should have stopped it, only for the ball to squirm out of his grasp and roll in.

Benrahma was not complaining after registering only his second goal since December and reaching double figures for the season.

Things got worse for Krul on the half-hour mark when Bowen slipped Antonio through on goal.

Krul came off his line and stuck out a hand to nick the ball away, but succeeded only in nudging it back into the striker’s path, leaving covering defender Sam Bryam on the deck and Antonio, who scored four on his last trip to Norwich two seasons ago, tapping into an empty net.

“That’s why we’re going down” was one of the more polite songs to emanate from an increasingly frustrated home fanbase watching their side slip towards a club-record 12th home defeat in a single season.

West Ham should have had a third moments later but Bowen volleyed wide from six yards.

But they did not have to wait long, as in first-half stoppage time Bowen set up his third goal of the match, reaching the byline and pulling the ball back for Benrahma to lash home from 15 yards.

Norwich thought they had pulled one back at the start of the second half when Byram bundled the ball in from a corner, but the VAR spotted a handball and the goal was ruled out.

Instead a handball at the other end piled on the misery for the Canaries, the ball hitting the arm of Jacob Sorensen and Lanzini tucking away the penalty as West Ham comprehensively kept their hopes of a return to Europe alive.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

A closer look at the battle for survival in the Premier League

The battle for Premier League survival is fast approaching the point of no return with only one place remaining after the latest round of fixtures. Watford will join Norwich in next season’s Sky Bet Championship as a result of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, but with Aston Villa, Brentford and Newcastle all nine points clear of the bottom three and effectively, if not yet mathematically safe, the field for the final push is now taking shape.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Lanzini
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Tim Krul
Person
Max Aarons
Person
Jarrod Bowen
newschain

Man Utd clinch FA Youth Cup in front of record crowd at Old Trafford

Alejandro Garnacho fired Manchester United to their first FA Youth Cup win since 2011 as Nottingham Forest were edged out in front of a record-breaking crowd at Old Trafford. There were 67,492 in attendance for Wednesday’s final, smashing the competition’s previous record of 38,187, as the Red Devils’ teenagers provided a much-needed boost at the end of a wretched season for the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#European#Eintracht Frankfurt#Manchester United#The Europa League#Algerian
newschain

Ex-police officers jailed for taking victims’ pictures ‘attacked in prison’

Former police officers jailed for taking pictures of two murdered sisters at a crime scene they were protecting have been attacked in prison, judges have been told. Deniz Jaffer, 48, and Jamie Lewis, 33, had been assigned to guard the scene after Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London, in June 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

Dangerous winds are expected across north-east New Mexico, complicating the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities. The region’s largest city – Las Vegas, home to 13,000 people – is largely safe from danger after firefighters mostly stopped a blaze there from moving east.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Brexit: Johnson tells EU there is no need for ‘drama’ over Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson has told the European Union there is no need for “drama” as he doubled down on hints he could override elements of his post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. The Prime Minister said on Wednesday that the Good Friday Agreement is more important than the Northern Ireland Protocol, as he dismissed suggestions of any possible escalatory response from the EU as “crazy”.
EUROPE
newschain

Boris Johnson signs security deals with Sweden and Finland

Boris Johnson has signed security pacts with Sweden and Finland that could see British troops sent to the Nordic nations in the event of a Russian invasion from “21st century tyrant” Vladimir Putin. The Prime Minister said the parallel agreements would help defend each country should it come...
EUROPE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy