ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Pedestrian hit, killed by Collier patrol car

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36XKt7_0fWzDVFt00

UPDATE 5/10/22: According to FHP, after further investigation, results show that the patrol car did not have the vehicle lights on when the boy was hit.

A Collier County Sheriff's Office patrol car, with no lights on, hits a 19-year-old boy reportedly standing in front of the vehicle's path.

Around 12 a.m. on Sunday, a CCSO patrol driver was heading North on Santa Barbara Boulevard, South of Hunter Boulevard when a pedestrian was reportedly standing near the path of the vehicle at Circle K gas station.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the CCSO patrol driver had emergency equipment activated when the pedestrian reportedly entered directly in front of the driver's path.

The vehicle collided with the 19-year-old Naples man.

FHP says the man came to rest on the right lane of Santa Barbara, and was later pronounced deceased on the scene.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation. The female deputy is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Woman killed while walking along road in hit-and-run crash in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a woman is dead after a hit-and-run on Silver Lake Dr. near Thicket Ln. in Putnam County. At approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on Silver Lake Dr. east of Thicket Ln. At the same time, the 48-year-old victim from Palatka City was walking westbound on Silver Lake Dr.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida motorcyclist killed after hitting armadillo

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida man was killed Thursday night after he struck an armadillo and lost control of his motorcycle, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man from Zephyrhills, whose name has not been released, hit the animal at about 10:20 p.m. EDT in Pasco County, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
Collier County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#The Patrol#Circle K#Traffic Accident#Fhp#Ccso
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Report: Catfish incident led to Panama City Beach shooting

Ed. Note: This story has been updated with more information from the incident report including the victim’s statement on the motive. The details of the crash were initially incorrect and have been changed to reflect the information in the incident report. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sylacauga, Ala., the teenager said he shot […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy