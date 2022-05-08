Pedestrian hit, killed by Collier patrol car

UPDATE 5/10/22: According to FHP, after further investigation, results show that the patrol car did not have the vehicle lights on when the boy was hit.

A Collier County Sheriff's Office patrol car, with no lights on, hits a 19-year-old boy reportedly standing in front of the vehicle's path.

Around 12 a.m. on Sunday, a CCSO patrol driver was heading North on Santa Barbara Boulevard, South of Hunter Boulevard when a pedestrian was reportedly standing near the path of the vehicle at Circle K gas station.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the CCSO patrol driver had emergency equipment activated when the pedestrian reportedly entered directly in front of the driver's path.

The vehicle collided with the 19-year-old Naples man.

FHP says the man came to rest on the right lane of Santa Barbara, and was later pronounced deceased on the scene.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation. The female deputy is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

