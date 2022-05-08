Pelosi Urges U.S. Congress to Approve $33 Billion in Aid for Ukraine by End of May
2 and half years more of biden and the democratic give away to other countries and illegals... they've forgotten about the American taxpayers
What about the American people we need it more than Ukraine specially when we are in a recession take all Democrats let them go over Ukraine silver a while
look all of us American people please this time do not I repeat do not vote anyone in all the offices ever again we need true Americans in office this time that has felt some of the pain we one way or another now y'all see what y'all put in office all of them are no good for us.
