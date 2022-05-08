ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Pelosi Urges U.S. Congress to Approve $33 Billion in Aid for Ukraine by End of May

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on...

Comments / 201

nachodaddy
3d ago

2 and half years more of biden and the democratic give away to other countries and illegals... they've forgotten about the American taxpayers

Reply(6)
89
David Carnes
3d ago

What about the American people we need it more than Ukraine specially when we are in a recession take all Democrats let them go over Ukraine silver a while

Reply(1)
79
Amy Warren
3d ago

look all of us American people please this time do not I repeat do not vote anyone in all the offices ever again we need true Americans in office this time that has felt some of the pain we one way or another now y'all see what y'all put in office all of them are no good for us.

Reply(2)
50
The Verge

Kamala Harris to announce US will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests

This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

