Protesters rally for abortion rights outside Maryland homes of Justices Kavanaugh, Roberts

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Students protested Wednesday night outside of a Carroll County School Board meeting in which board members will review a policy that would prohibit gay pride flags and other flags from county schools.
The school board voted in its April meeting to develop a new policy on the use of political symbols, specifically flags, in school buildings. The Washington Post reported the decision came after parents raised concerns about the rainbow pride flags displayed inside some county classrooms.
In the April meeting, some board members said they have already banned Confederate Flags, and the rainbow flag also goes against...
Comments / 0