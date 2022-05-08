ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Video of Vicky White at hotel day of escape

By Maggie Matteson
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdPqm_0fWzCZtQ00

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says that a surveillance video was captured of Vicky White at a hotel in Florence.

Officials say that the time stamp on the video is wrong and to add 1 hour and 10 minutes to the time stamp provided. The correct time would be 6:30 a.m. on April 29, the day of the escape.

JCPD arrests suspect connected to two different shootings

Officials have also said that she stayed for two nights and paid with her credit card.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

New video shows Casey White, Vicky White driving to site where they abandoned vehicle

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance footage showing the escape of Vicky White and Casey White. The latest video shows them about 9:49 a.m. in a sheriff’s office vehicle driving through the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway. They left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:41 a.m. That’s when Vicky White said she was taking Casey White for a court proceeding. That’s been determined to be a lie.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Florence, AL
Sports
Florence, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Video#Violent Crime#Whnt
WDEF

Passenger killed by flying tire on I 75

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga investigators report a passenger was killed in a wreck on I 75 this morning. It happened just before noon near Volkswagen Drive. Traffic investigators say a Chevy was pulling a trailer heading north. A wheel came off from the trailer and bounced across the concrete...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

MCSO Correctional Officer remains in custody after being accused of providing contraband to inmates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is now being held in the Harris County jail. Brianna Talley was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County municipal court this morning. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau launched an investigation that led to Talley being charged with violation of oath and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WAFF

New charges added Vicky White

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it has added to the list of warrants out for the arrest of Vicky White. The new charges stem from her use of an alias when purchasing the 2007 Ford Edge that was originally used by Vicky White and Casey White.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WJHL

WJHL

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy