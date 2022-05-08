ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PHOTOS: 2022 Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — The world's leading breast cancer organization held its More than Pink...

CBS Pittsburgh

Treasure House Fashions providing free clothes, helping women in transition or crisis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From casual to comfy to classy, Treasure House Fashions has rows of clothes to buy that are discounted for all women, but made available free for those who are in transition or crisis."It really helped me because I'm a single mother, and I spend all my money on my two boys," said Amber Jenereaux. "I don't really go out and buy myself anything."Jenereaux said she's in the Sojourner House Moms Program after struggling with addiction.Treasure House Fashions provided professional attire to her and other mothers who are interviewing for jobs."It gives you more confidence that you can...
PITTSBURGH, PA

