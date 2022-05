Desert Crown spiced up a Cazoo Derby in danger of turning into an Aidan O'Brien benefit with a decisive victory in the Al Basti Equiworld Dante Stakes at York. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt is now 9-4 favourite for the Epsom Classic after his three-and-a-quarter-length victory from Royal Patronage in the hands of Richard Kingscote.

ANIMALS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO