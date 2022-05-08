ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Posts Heartwarming Photo & Message in Celebration of Mother’s Day

By Joe Rutland
 3 days ago
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is honoring his mom today on Mother’s Day in a heartwarming message to his followers. Wolfe shares a photo on Instagram with him and his mom Rita. They appear to be standing inside Mike’s store surrounded by a lot of different items.

He writes, “Happy Mother’s Day Mama. Your love, guidance and strength continue to carry me thru this beautiful life. Watching you loving on little Charlie Wolfe makes my heart melt. Thank you for your sacrifices and for working so hard to raise three little babies on your own. You continue to teach me what’s important every single day. I love you so very much.” Aw, this is such a touching note from the American Pickers host.

Fans of ‘American Pickers’ Send Their Love After Seeing Wolfe’s Post

Fans were quick to acknowledge his tender words. One writes, “Great pic sending hugs!” Another one says, “I am sure she is very proud!” We would tend to agree with that sentiment. Imagine having a son with one of television’s most popular shows on the air. And this fan writes, “Happy Mother’s day.” Wolfe is pictured with CAA’s John Huie at the Ovation VIP groundbreaking celebration back in 2014 in Franklin, Tenn.

In other Mike Wolfe news, he’s excited about working with actor Jason Momoa on a new project. “Excited to be a piece to the puzzle of your new project,” Wolfe writes in an Instagram post. “Antique motorcycles are the vehicles that brought us together. Storytellers, Iowa boys, and constantly on the roam. Love you brother.”

Host Talks About Difference Between Pickers, Hoarders

Have you ever wondered what is the difference between a picker and a hoarder? If so, then Wolfe is going to help you out. “I watched Hoarders last night,” Wolf writes. “The hoarder talked about the thrill of hunt, that they were excited to find something on a hunt. That’s the same thrill we get. But the people we come across are collectors; they are proud people who are proud of their collections.

“On Hoarders, no one was proud. Even when you look at collections that are stacked on top of one another, the collectors are still proud of them. That’s the separation between a collector and a hoarder. A hoarder may start out proud, but they aren’t in the end.”

When it comes to bicycles, there is a “holy grail” one on the wishlist of Mike Wolfe. “For me, it’s a bike made by Victor,” he said. “A hard-tired bike with a huge C-shaped leaf spring fork that articulated when you rode. It’s so freaking cool. I’d love to have one of those.”

Comments / 15

JustJoe
3d ago

Don't watch the show ever since Frank left. It's just not the same.

Reply(3)
25
Bud Belker
2d ago

Can't stand Mike! Frank made the show.

Reply
13
