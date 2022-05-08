Williams Racing Is Still Chasing Improvement

When Fiat decided it needed a new rally car to replace the aging 124 Abarth Spider, it looked at a 2-liter edition of the X1/9. but finally settled on a competition version of the 131 sedan, now known in the U.S. as the Brava. In most every other form of motorsport you wouldn’t be opting for a sedan over a 2-place sports car in an attempt to win overall in the same class of competition, but that’s the way rallying is. Look over the entry list of a major international rally and you may find big 4.5-liter V-8 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLCs, 3-liter Porsche 911s, turbocharged Saab 900s, mid-engine Lancia Stratos, 2-liter Ford Escorts and Fiat Abarth 131s, all possible leaders. It’s simply a question of horses for courses, and as an example, the impressive horsepower but high weight of the Mercedes can be as much an asset in one event as a handicap in another. In the 1980 Monte Carlo Rally, foul conditions with plenty of snow, fog and rain favored the competitors with less horsepower and/or front-wheel drive. Each rally machine has its equivalent set of vices and virtues.

