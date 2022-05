LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Fully Loaded Dance Studio, located in Loveland, Ohio, had recently won it’s third title in three years in competitive dance. For 2021-22, the Mini Hip Hop team were Dance Summit Champions. In addition, the Youth Hip Hop team finished in second place and the Boys Youth Hip Hop finished in third place, which is the first time getting an all boy group for the dance studio.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO