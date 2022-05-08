ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Drew McIntyre On His Initial Reaction to Bobby Lashley’s Fall Out of Ring at UK Show

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew McIntyre has weighed in on the scary moment when Bobby Lashley fell out of the ring in a match against him after the ropes broke. As you likely recall, the event happened late last month at a house show during the UK tour, with Lashley tumbling out of the ring...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Look: Racy Honeymoon Photos Shared By Patrick Mahomes’ Wife

Patrick Mahomes and his new bride, Brittany Mahomes, appeared to enjoy their honeymoon. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his longtime partner, Brittany, were married during a ceremony in Hawaii. They enjoyed a tropical honeymoon, too. Brittany Mahomes shared some racy photos on social media of herself in a bathing...
KANSAS CITY, KS
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Admits Her Life Has Been ‘Tough’ Since The Show

Following her success on the game show Jeopardy!, Amy Schneider took to Twitter recently to admit her life has been “tough” lately. Fans were a bit surprised to hear that all is not well with Schneider, as after her big wins on the show, she quit her job and signed with CAA to start writing a book. On top of that, she’s also been traveling, gotten engaged, and even had the opportunity to tour the White House.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Gets Sucker Punched in Club – Watch

Somone recently took a swing at 6ix9ine in a Miami club, and it was caught on camera. Last night (April 27), 6ix9ine showed up at Pilos Tacos Tequilla Garden in Miami. As he was leaving around 2 a.m., someone hit the Brooklyn rapper-federal informant with a sucker punch. In video of the incident obtained by TMZ, Tekashi and his security detail are seen filing out of the club. As the rapper passes one intrepid clubgoer, the guy takes a swing at 6ix9ine. The punch appears to connect with the back of 6ix9ine's head before Tekashi's security guard can react. After the punch is thrown, the scene becomes chaotic.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Bray Wyatt And JoJo Getting Married

Bray Wyatt & JoJo are now engaged to be married. She took to Instagram today and announced that Wyatt proposed. She wrote:. “A million times YES! [heart eyes emoji] [loud crying face emoji] I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married [tongue and winking eye emoji]) Here’s to forever [heart emoji] @thewindhamrotunda”
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Chicago P.D. Finally Gave Atwater Some Closure, But Is That The End Of The Story?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “Fool’s Gold.”. Chicago P.D. shifted the focus to Atwater with “Fool’s Gold,” and he had to rely on his instincts as to whether or not a woman was responsible for the worst of the worst in the case of the week. Those instincts paid off (and I for one am ready for him to get that promotion to detective), and he also came to an important realization about his relationship with Celeste. The show has seemingly closed the door on that dynamic, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the story.
CHICAGO, IL
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Reportedly Written Off TV

The WWE roster is loaded with talent at the moment, but you never know when one of the company’s top stars may need to take some time off. On Sunday night Charlotte Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, and it looks like the title change was done to get Flair off TV for a while.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
Popculture

Mattea Roach Final Jeopardy Question Ends in Heartbreak

Mattea Roach just lost Jeopardy! by one dollar, ending her 23-game streak as one of the top 5 players of all time. Roach has won a total of $560,983 in her time on the trivia show, making her one of the game's longest-running and highest-earning champions all at once. She was finally dethroned in a "Final Jeopardy" round where she started with a considerable lead.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Former 'Dancing With the Stars' Host Brooke Burke Slams Current Host Tyra Banks

Brooke Burke didn't hold back when it came to her opinion of Tyra Banks on Dancing With the Stars. The former Mirrorball winner and DWTS host from 2010 to 2013 said she didn't think the dance competition series was the place for a "diva" to be hosting when asked about Banks' performance during the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.
THEATER & DANCE

