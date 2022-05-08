ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Man accused of assaulting, strangling girlfriend overnight in LaGrange

By Leonard Hall
WTVM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is facing charges in LaGrange after police say he assaulted and strangled his girlfriend. Police responded to the incident...

www.wtvm.com

Comments / 5

Gary Turner
3d ago

Thank you WTVM for covering Lagrange news. Lagrange doesn't have a reliable source for local news. Our local paper is more focused on society news and sports.

Reply
3
Related
WAFF

"Casey wanted to die"

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society will host paws for the cause. The husband of a dog attack victim from last week speaks out about the situation. Police found the car that Casey White and Vicky White were allegedly driving.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
People

Man Who Killed Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Gets Life in Prison: 'Justice Served'

Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, and the reality star is satisfied with the ruling. Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, Simmons' former fiancé and father of her 5-year-old son, just outside of Sutton's garage in 2018. Days later, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Tennyson was 37.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lagrange, GA
Lagrange, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myron Jackson
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Strangling#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime#Wtvm
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two arrested at Alpharetta hotel in drug bust

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested at an Alpharetta hotel in a drug bust over the weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Alpharetta police said they were called out to Extended Stay Hotel about an assault. Police got to the hotel and got a warrant to search James Cotton’s hotel room. The police dog, K9 Raider, did a narcotics sniff deployment and police found 29 grams of Methamphetamine, 21 grams of Cocaine and 11.3 ounces of Marijuana.
ALPHARETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Corrections official Vicky White was in phone contact with fugitive murder suspect Casey White in prison months before escape

An Alabama sheriff said Thursday that a jail official was in phone contact with a murder suspect in prison many months before helping him escape last week and that her actions suggest their plan had been in the works for some time. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton previously said that Vicky White had visited Casey Cole White while he was serving time in Donaldson Prison, but on Thursday, Singleton said that was incorrect and that they were "in contact via phone."
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy