Decatur, IL

20-year-old killed in shooting

WAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 20-year-old has died after being shot in Decatur, according to police. Decatur Police said on...

www.wandtv.com

WCIA

Police need help to locate missing 19-year-old

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is seeking information on a 19-year-old who has been missing since March 22. Anyone with information on the person is asked to call Champaign Police Department at (217) 351-4545.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WGN News

Tinley Park 17-year-old killed days after father says he ‘did not trust her’ to go to school prom, court docs show

**DISCLAIMER: Story contains graphic details and expletives that some may find disturbing. Reader discretion is strongly advised. TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Grisly details released surrounding the murder of a 17-year-old Tinley Park girl reveal the teen’s father revoked permission for her to attend prom because he didn’t trust her. Documents also show she feared he […]
TINLEY PARK, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison for first degree murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years in prison for first degree murder in relation to the death of Shemilah Sanders in 2020. Decatur Police went to a location near the Garfield underpass in response to a report of a shooting with injuries on June 6, 2020. When they arrived […]
DECATUR, IL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WCIA

Man killed by train identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WCIA

Man arrested twice in last week for burglary, meth possession

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Arcola Police Department announced on Thursday that its officers arrested a man for burglary and possession of methamphetamine two times in the last week John Chancellor was arrested on April 28 on an arrest warrant for criminal trespass to property; he later admitting to committing vehicle burglaries in Arcola. During […]
ARCOLA, IL
WCIA

Macon County coroner identifies woman killed in shooting

(UPDATE) The coroner said preliminary autopsy results indicated Foster died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and extremities. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner identified a 25-year-old woman killed in a shooting on Monday night. In a news release, Coroner Michael Day said Shyann S. Foster was pronounced dead at her home […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeking information on attempted robbery

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding an attempted robbery that happened on April 20. At around 11:35 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the B-Spirits Gas Station on West Main Street in response to a report of an attempted robbery. When officers arrived at […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
WCIA

Two officers bitten in struggle with suspect

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after he allegedly bit two officers during a struggle on Tuesday. Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl charged Michael Emery, 33, with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and one count of aggravated battery causing bodily harm to police officers. The charges allege […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner investigating after death in emergency room

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes is investigating after a man passed away in the HSHS St. Anthony Hospital emergency room. Rhodes said the man was 46-year-old Patrick Lawless of Sparta, Ill. Initial reports indicated that Lawless was involved in a car crash in Farina, but the crash was minor and Lawless […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner: One dead in crash on Lincoln Avenue

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has announced that one person was killed in a crash on Lincoln Avenue Thursday morning. Northrup said a pickup truck collided with a tanker truck near the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and Squire Farm Road at 9:53 a.m. The crash resulted in Lincoln being closed […]
WCIA

Police: 19-year-old arrested after burglary investigation

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old was arrested after police investigated a burglary that happened on Monday. Charleston Police were dispatched to a location on Lincoln Avenue in response to a report of a burglary to a business. It was reported that the entryway was destroyed and cash and tobacco/vape products were stolen. Officers processed […]
CHARLESTON, IL

