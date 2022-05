On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. Job listings seem like an unlikely space for political activity. But with a wave of strikes last fall and thousands of workers at Starbucks, Apple, and Amazon unionizing for the first time this year, online job listings and the application process associated with it have evolved into a powerful tool that labor and tech activists are using to effectively sabotage and expose the efforts of companies that union-bust and mistreat their workers.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 13 HOURS AGO