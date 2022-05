VALE, S.D. (KELO) — In 2009, then 23-year-old Neal Wanless of Mission bought a Powerball ticket in the aptly named town of Winner, which turned out to be worth $232 million. Opting for a single lump-sum payout of $118 million, Wanless wound up with a bit over $88 million after taxes were withdrawn, and used a portion of the money to buy a ranch in western South Dakota near the town of Vale, northeast of Sturgis along the Belle Fourche River.

