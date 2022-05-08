ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CO

Monthly club presentation to focus on bird migration

By Cindy Card
broomfieldenterprise.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broomfield Bird Club is meeting via Zoom on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a free presentation on bird migration. Naturalist Martin Ogle will give an hour-long talk on “Some stay, some go! – migrator and homebody birds of our area.” Ogle is the education coordinator for Lafayette Open Space and...

www.broomfieldenterprise.com

Comments / 1

Related
95 Rock KKNN

Love Lost: These Elk Got Catfished by a Local Dog in Colorado

Sometimes love just isn't meant to be. Unfortunately, this was the case for some confused local elk in Loveland. In March, Loveland resident Bryanna Akins let her pitbull-boxer, Bubba, out in the yard to play when the pup began wagging his tail and whining. Akins soon realized that Bubba's cries sounded similar to the bugle of an elk — sure enough, his barks quickly drew two elk to the yard.
LOVELAND, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Egg Alert: Watch Live Footage of a Colorado Osprey Nest

The Boulder County osprey nest camera has been very entertaining for bird-lovers tuning in to the live feed lately. The female osprey recently laid eggs, which she is now guarding until they're born. Boulder County officials have documented the timeline and will continue to do so until the babies hatch. The first egg was laid on April 14 at 6:26 p.m. The second egg arrived on April 18 at 1:53 p.m. The third egg followed five days after that, on April 23 at 8:46 a.m.
BOULDER, CO
KXRM

We are Cañon City: Haven for Fossil Hunters

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — About six miles north of Cañon City along the Gold Belt Scenic Byway, The Garden Park Fossil Area has been producing significant dinosaur fossils for nearly 125 years. Most of the Jurassic dinosaurs on display at Smithsonian’s Museum of Natural History are from this area. Three stegosaurus skeletons, including Colorado’s state fossil, were excavated […]
CANON CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Green Lawns Of Summer Likely To Fade In Colorado

(CBS4) – As Colorado tries to handle a drought and demand for its water, the future is looking less like one with lush, green lawns. “As a headwater state where the water originates we need to look at how we’re using it and a lot of that comes down to how we’re using it in the landscape,” said the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Jennifer Riley-Chetwynd. “The lawns that we’ve grown accustomed to, that is not a Colorado esthetic.” (credit: CBS) Colorado is simply not a place of natural green lawns. It takes a lot of water to get them that way. 60% percent of...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, CO
Lifestyle
County
Broomfield, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Lafayette, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Broomfield, CO
Broomfield, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison ‘Washes’ a Passing Car at Yellowstone National Park

During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
ANIMALS
104.7 KISS FM

Mysterious Shape In Wyoming Can Only Be Seen By Satellite

That odd-looking bug thing you're looking at is actually a massive pile of rocks in central/west Wyoming. From way up in space it looks like this. Just a little farther away is a V shape structure of rocks pointing to this weird bug-looking thing. The structure is not small. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Migration#Migratory Birds#Social Club#The Broomfield Bird Club#Colorado State University#Bald Eagle
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Why Are So Many People Leaving Colorado

Recently, I published an article wondering if Colorado, especially Denver was really experiencing a mass exodus and while some numbers show that to be true, it doesn't necessarily mean they're leaving the state completely, instead moving further South, East and North up into our neck of the woods here in Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Pets
Power 102.9 NoCo

Is This Colorado Burger Restaurant Better Than In-N-Out and Whataburger?

Sure, these big chain burger restaurants are great, but this local Colorado burger joint blows In-N-Out and Whataburger out of the water. So good. When it comes to burgers in Colorado, the excitement was at an all-time high when it was announced that In-N-Out Burger and Whataburger were finally making their way to Colorado. Or back to Colorado in Whataburger's case. Yes, those places are very good and are real fan favorites for sure. I've been to In-N-Out a handful of times since they came to Colorado, but I haven't made my way down south for Whataburger in Colorado Springs just yet. Hoping a closer one pops up and I can save that two-hour drive. Another way to save that long drive? By grabbing one of the absolute best burgers in Colorado at this local homegrown spot just south of Denver.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KKTV

Cigarette likely to blame for the ‘Winter Fire’ near Trinidad in Colorado

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire burned more than 8 acres near Trinidad on Sunday, and it was likely sparked by a cigarette. The “Winter Fire” was 100 percent contained as of Monday. The Las Animas County emergency manager shared details about the fire with the public on Monday. It was sparked near I-25 close to mile marker 20.
TRINIDAD, CO
CBS Denver

Strong Winds Damage Gas Station In Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The strong winds blowing through Colorado damaged a big part of a gas station in southern Colorado. The canopy collapsed in the wind. (credit: Mike Barela) The gas station is located in Antonito, near the border of Colorado and New Mexico. (credit: Robert Pacheco) No one was hurt in the collapse.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy