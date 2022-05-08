ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Josh Donaldson sitting for Yankees on Sunday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Tyler O'Neill on Cardinals bench versus Baltimore

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. O'Neill is out of the lineup for the second time in three games. Juan Yepez is shifting to left field while Corey Dickerson enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jose Azocar sitting for San Diego on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Azocar will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trent Grisham starting in center field. Grisham will bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Grisham for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Mookie Betts sitting for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Betts will move to the bench on Wednesday with Chris Taylor starting in right field. Taylor will bat seventh versus left-hander Dillon Peters and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Taylor for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Abraham Toro sitting on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Toro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Cal Raleigh catching for right-hander Logan Gilbert. Raleigh will bat ninth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Raleigh for...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
numberfire.com

Brendan Rodgers sitting for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Rodgers will move to the bench on Tuesday with Sam Hilliard starting in left field. Hilliard will bat ninth versus left-hander Alex Wood and the Giants. numberFire's models project Hilliard for...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) questionable for Game 6 on Thursday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable for Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Herro is once again listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes in Game 6. Herro's Game 6 projection includes 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Cole Kmet to play 'different roles' in Bears offense

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet will play "different roles" on offense, per offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. “I’ve been very impressed with Cole,” Getsy said. “Again that mindset that we’re trying to set, he’s been a great example of that as well. And you go back to that thing we talked about before, just the ability, the flexibility as a player, I think he has all that stuff. So I’m excited to see him have a bunch of different roles in our offense." Kmet failed to find the end zone in his second season, but he increased his production everywhere else with 60 catches (tied for 12th among tight ends) for 612 yards on 93 targets (eighth). Justin Fields recorded his highest adjusted yards per attempt (6.1) when targeting Kmet in 2021, so there is some positive rapport ahead of Fields' first full season as a starter.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Charlie Culberson sitting for Rangers on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Culberson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Brad Miller starting at third base. Miller will bat first versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. numberFire's models project Miller for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Josh Donaldson
numberfire.com

NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 5/11/22: Can the Grizzlies Extend Their Season?

Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
NBA
numberfire.com

Daniel Vogelbach batting fourth for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Daniel Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Vogelbach will fill the designated hitter role on Tuesday and bat fourth versus Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Jake Marisnick moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 8.4 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan on Tuesday. Jason Castro will move to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.2 FanDuel points...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Boston's Jackie Bradley Jr. batting ninth on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bradley will start in right field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Christian Arroyo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 7.1 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Texas Rangers#Fanduel
numberfire.com

Miami's P.J. Tucker (calf) questionable for Game 5 Tuesday

The Miami Heat listed P.J. Tucker (calf strain) as questionable for their Tuesday night game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tucker was cleared to play in Sunday's game, but he is still recovering from his calf strain and will be questionable heading into Game 5. If he can play, our models...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Brad Miller leading off for Texas on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Miller will start at third base on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Charlie Culberson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Miller for 10.6 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. leading off on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wade will start in right field on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Mauricio Dubon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wade for 11.1 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson batting fourth for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pederson will fill the designated hitter role on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Austin Slater returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.4 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Houston's Chas McCormick batting seventh on Tuesday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. McCormick will start in center field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Jose Siri returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 10.0 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jarred Kelenic sitting for Seattle on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kelenic will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dylan Moore starting in right field. Moore will bat eighth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.1...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Guardians-White Sox postponed on Wednesday due to health protocols

Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to health protocols. Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Guardians organization, Wednesday's game between Cleveland and Chicago has been postponed. The game will be made up at a later date and time to be provided by Major League Baseball.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Oscar Mercado batting ninth for Guardians on Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Mercado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Mercado will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Vince Velasquez and Chicago. Myles Straw moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mercado for 9.9 FanDuel points on...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy