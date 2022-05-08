ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Apex Legends Dev Confirms Respawn is Looking to 'Tackle' Shield Meta

By Ralston Dacanay
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It appears Gibraltar could be in line for a nerf in Apex Legends in the near...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Season 13 Legend Tier List

Our Apex Legends Season 13 Legend tier list is here to break down which of the characters are the best to use now that the meta has been shifted once again with the launch of Respawn Entertainment's latest major balancing update. With the Saviors patch, not only we did get...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tank
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 Premier League 83+ x5 Upgrade SBC: How to Complete

FIFA 22 Premier League 83+ x5 Upgrade SBC is now live during Team of the Season giving fans yet another opportunity to pack some of the best cards in the game. EA Sports has made Mondays the day of upgrade SBCs. Fans look forward to what content EA Sports releases so they can rinse and recycle their clubs into packs for promotional items. There are numerous options available for the next three days for Premier League TOTS. One of which is a Premier League 83+ x5 Upgrade SBC which will be one of the best chances for players to get a TOTS card.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Meta#Video Game#Respawn Entertainment#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy