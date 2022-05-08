ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Norwich 0-4 West Ham: Player ratings as Hammers heap further misery on sorry Canaries

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Player ratings from Norwich vs West Ham in the Premier...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Leicester 3-0 Norwich: Foxes bounce back from European exit as a Jamie Vardy brace and James Maddison strike heap more misery on Dean Smith's already-relegated Canaries

As he approaches a decade of service at Leicester City, Jamie Vardy proved he remains as hungry for goals as ever. The 35-year-old struck twice against relegated Norwich early in the second half to lift the mood around the King Power Stadium and help his side climb into the top 10, with James Maddison adding a third against his former club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Craig Dawson
Person
Sam Byram
Person
Manuel Lanzini
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Tim Krul
Person
Aaron Cresswell
Person
Max Aarons
Person
Kieran Dowell
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
Kurt Zouma
Person
Lukas Rupp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammers#Canaries#Heap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
90min

90min

541
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy