Columbia, MO

Early morning car crash temporarily closes part of I-70

By Alex Fulton, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
KOMU
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA — A car crash on I-70 shut down both eastbound lanes between Rangeline Street and the Highway...

www.komu.com

KMZU

Two injured in collision with animal in roadway

RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO – Two Salisbury residents were injured after their vehicle hit an animal in Randolph County early Monday. The crash was reported by Highway Patrol around 1:15 a.m. on Route 63 at Clark. According to the report, a southbound vehicle driven by Retha Johnson, 21, struck a deer as it crossed the roadway.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in Benton County crash

BENTON, Co. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was flown to the hospital on Saturday after being seriously hurt in a Benton County crash. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, 33-year-old Ricky Young was hurt after the truck he was driving went off the right side of the road along Highway BB at Allen Rd. The post Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in Benton County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
CBS Chicago

Metra passenger killed, 4 others hurt when train hits truck in Clarendon Hills

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra passenger was killed and four other people were injured Wednesday morning when a BNSF Railway line train hit a semi-truck in west suburban Clarendon Hills, causing the truck to burst into flames.Service on the BNSF Railway was suspended deep into the afternoon.Metra said around 8 a.m., an inbound BNSF Railway line train hit a truck on the tracks in Clarendon Hills. A Metra spokesperson said, based on initial reports, the truck apparently got stuck behind another vehicle just before the crash.Metra said a passenger on the train, a woman in her 60s, was...
CLARENDON HILLS, IL
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured in Monday Night Accident in Pettis County

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chevy Equinox, driven by 63-year-old Brenda S. Thurman of Bunceton, was on Route HH, east of Glenn Road at 9:15 p.m., when it struck a farm implement pulled by a westbound 2015 Case Puma L170 tractor, driven by 67-year-old Richard G. Helmig of Otterville. The farm implement was partially over the center of the roadway, according to the report.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

96-year-old grandmother dead following 3 ‘apparent arsons’ near Polo, Missouri

POLO, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating a string of apparent arsons near Polo, one of which took a 96-year-old grandmother’s life. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the first fire happened around 8:30 a.m. at a house near SW State Route D and SW Colt Drive in rural Polo. A body was found inside the house; that person’s identity has not been released by the authorities yet.
POLO, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspect airlifted from Phelps County Monday afternoon

ROLLA, Mo. – A suspect was shot while being detained by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department on Monday afternoon. At about noon on May 9, 2022, a deputy with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a shooting in the 600 Block of South Bishop Avenue in Rolla. According to Sheriff Mike Kirn, the […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Pettis County shooting suspect in custody

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Pettis County Sheriff's Department is reporting a shooting suspect is in custody. According to Sheriff Brad Anders, Dustin C. Arnold allegedly shot a person in the abdomen Monday at the Goodwill Chapel Trailer Park southeast of Sedalia. Anders says Arnold then left the area before police arrived on the scene. Anders The post Pettis County shooting suspect in custody appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Pilot Grove Men Crash on Gravel Road

A Pilot Grove man was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that two trucks were traveling opposite directions on a gravel road (Bellair Road), one-quarter mile west of Bluebird Road (southeast of Pilot Grove) at 2:23 p.m., and both vehicles, a 2015 Ford F-500, driven by 72-year-old Stephen T. Cooper of Pilot Grove, and a 2020 Chevy 3500, driven by 62-year-old Richard J. Templemire of Pilot Grove, were driving down the middle of the road as they approached a curve. Both drivers braked, attempting to avoid the other, but ending up striking each other, and the Ford ran off the roadway and struck three trees.
PILOT GROVE, MO
KOMU

Plane safely lands at Camdenton airport after gear issue

CAMDEN COUNTY - A plane safely landed at the Camdenton Memorial Lake Regional Airport Monday morning after an issue with the land gear. The Mid-County Fire Protection District (MCFPD) arrived on scene around 9:05 a.m. to see an aircraft sitting on the runway on the belly of the aircraft. The...
CAMDENTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Centralia man hurt in motorcycle crash on Highway 54

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was hurt Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Highway 54. The crash happened around 5:10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Audrain County Road 844, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Gabriel C. Pettit, 40, flipped over after he went The post Centralia man hurt in motorcycle crash on Highway 54 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CENTRALIA, MO
KOMU

Two teenagers taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Two Columbia teenagers were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County Tuesday night. A 2005 Ford Focus, driven by 18-year-old Elisas Edwards, ran off the side of Highway 3, one mile north of Clifton Hill, around 8:15 p.m., according to a crash report. The vehicle then overturned.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO

