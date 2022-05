Agenda items can’t shout out, “Warning. Warning!”. They shouldn’t have to. The fiasco at Tuesday’s Lucas County Commission meeting arose from a failure to complete a simple and necessary task before spending funds. Vetting companies seeking to provide services to the county ought to be a routine matter. While routine, examining the basics before hiring a marketing company can’t be either ignored or taken lightly.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 41 MINUTES AGO