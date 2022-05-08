UW-Whitewater sports: Baseball team clinches WIAC title with four victories at Platteville

The red-hot UW-Whitewater baseball team wrapped up its Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular season with four victories at UW-Platteville on Friday and Saturday.

The nationally seventh-ranked Warhawks (33-6 overall, 25-3 WIAC) extended their winning streak to 18 games heading into this weekend’s WIAC tournament, set to begin Thursday in Whitewater. The tournament champion will receive an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III national tournament.

On Saturday, the Warhawks needed 12 innings to take a 7-3 win over the Pioneers and then rallied in the final two innings for a 7-4 victory in the nightcap.

In the first game, a two-run homer by Platteville’s Ross Krist in the bottom of the ninth forced extra innings. In the 12th, an RBI infield single from Matt Scolan and three bases-loaded walks sewed up the victory.

Platteville took a 4-0 lead into the top of the eighth inning of the nightcap, but the Warhawks tied the game in the eighth and got an RBI single from Jacob DeMeyer and a two-run single from Matt Korman in the top of the ninth to win.

On Friday, the Warhawks scored a 4-1 victory in their first game against the Pioneers and capped it with a 16-3 win in the second game. Zach Campbell of Burlington hit a two-out, two-run double in the first inning of the opener, and Dylan Rost hit an RBI single in the ninth. Pitcher Westin Muir struck out two Platteville batters with the bases loaded in the fourth.

In the second game, Ryan Norton hit a grand slam and Nick Paget and Campbell also homered as the Warhawks placed 11 runs over the first three innings.

Softball—The Warhawks closed their season with a 1-0 loss to UW-Oshkosh in the WIAC Tournament at UW-La Crosse on Saturday. Whitewater (20-19 overall) allowed an unearned run in the top of the seventh inning to spoil a two-hitter by pitcher Kate Cleveland. The Warhawks committed five errors. Kiarra Kostroski had two of the Warhawks’ three hits.

On Friday, 24th-year Whitewater coach Brenda Volk earned her 700th career victory with an opening 5-2 victory over UW-River Falls, making her the only coach in WIAC history and one of 10 active coaches in NCAA Division III to reach the milestone. Grace Wickman hit an RBI double and Krista Sbarra hit a two-run single to center in the second inning, and Janesville Craig product Kennedy Cox, a senior, hit a two-run double to left-center in the fourth.

In their second game Friday, the Warhawks were held to four hits in a 4-0 loss to top-seeded UW-La Crosse. Cox delivered one of the hits.

Track and field—The Whitewater men’s and women’s track and field teams each placed fifth in the WIAC Outdoor Championships at UW-La Crosse, with the men totaling 88 points and the women 57.

In the women’s meet, Whitewater’s Tina Shelton—a Janesville Parker product—broke into the Division III top 15 with a personal-best time of 11.97 seconds in the 100-meter dash. She also took sixth in the 200 with a personal-best :25.16. Abigail Missiaen won the heptathlon

Men’s tennis—The Whitewater men’s tennis team clinched the New Jersey Athletic Conference title and an automatic NCAA III tournament bid with a 5-0 home victory over The College of New Jersey at home Saturday. It will be the Warhawks’ 13th trip to nationals in the last 15 seasons.

Women’s golf—Whitewater golfer Kallie Lux, a freshman from Janesville Craig, was named WIAC Newcomer of the Year and made the all-WIAC second team. Lux averaged 81.0 and registered three top-10 finishes last fall, including a tie for 10th in the WIAC Championships, and took 12th in the Whitewater Spring Invitational. Teammate Lily Sheppard earned first-team honors and Ashton Sinak joined Lux on the second team.