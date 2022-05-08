ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

2 hospitalized after Newton Twp. crash

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JO6q_0fWz6npj00

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were taken to the hospital Saturday after their vehicle crashed in Newton Township.

Around 3 p.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to B Drive South near 8 1/2 Mile Road for a crash where someone was trapped.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, a 37-year-old Battle Creek man, was airlifted to a Kalamazoo hospital. The passenger, a 37-year-old Battle Creek man, had to be extracted from the vehicle and taken to a Kalamazoo hospital. The extent of their injuries and conditions hasn’t been released.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Deputies say the reconstruction team was investigating at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor, the sheriff’s office said.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

