2 hospitalized after Newton Twp. crash

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were taken to the hospital Saturday after their vehicle crashed in Newton Township.

Around 3 p.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to B Drive South near 8 1/2 Mile Road for a crash where someone was trapped.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, a 37-year-old Battle Creek man, was airlifted to a Kalamazoo hospital. The passenger, a 37-year-old Battle Creek man, had to be extracted from the vehicle and taken to a Kalamazoo hospital. The extent of their injuries and conditions hasn’t been released.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Deputies say the reconstruction team was investigating at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor, the sheriff’s office said.

This crash remains under investigation.

