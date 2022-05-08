ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Jill Biden visits fellow first lady Olena Zelenska during surprise Mother’s Day trip to Ukraine

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIOEb_0fWz6MCE00

F irst lady Jill Biden made an unannounced Mother’s Day visit to Ukraine on Sunday to see Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, the wife of President Volodymyr Zelensky .

The first ladies embraced as Biden, who crossed the border from Slovakia, presented Zelenska with flowers before a meeting inside a school that is being used as temporary housing for displaced Ukrainians .


“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” Biden said, according to the press pool. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop, and this war has been brutal, and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”


Zelenska called Biden’s visit “a very courageous act.”

“We understand what it takes for the U.S. first lady to come here during a war when the military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day even today,” Zelenska said.


Biden joins other first ladies who have visited combat zones. For instance, in 2005 and 2008, Laura Bush visited Afghan women and children in Kabul.


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday.

The visits come the day before “Victory Day,” an annual holiday when Russia celebrates its role in defeating Nazi Germany at the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin could use the occasion to announce a ramped-up war effort . Meanwhile Russian officials said they do not expect to hold a major event in bombed-out Mariupol .

Susan Walsh/AP
First lady Jill Biden meets with Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)


JILL BIDEN TELLS UKRAINIAN MOTHER: RUSSIA WAR IS ‘HARD TO UNDERSTAND’

The Mother’s Day meeting comes as part of the first lady’s trip to Slovakia and Romania to meet with embassy personnel, humanitarian workers, and military members during the war in Ukraine. Biden also met with Ukrainian refugees, telling one mother that the war is “hard to understand."

Biden is one of the highest-profile visitors from the United States to visit the war-torn area, and the trip marks her latest effort to prop up her husband in the months leading up to the midterm elections. President Joe Biden has yet to visit during the months-old conflict, but members of his Cabinet have made the trip.

Susan Walsh/AP
First lady Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, join a group of children at School 6 in making tissue-paper bears to give as Mother's Day gifts in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)


Inside the school, the first ladies joined children working on art projects for their mothers.

“We all feel your support and we all feel the leadership of the U.S. president, but we would like to note that the Mother’s Day is a very symbolic day for us because we also feel your love and support during such an important day,” Zelenska told Biden.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Biden, who crossed back into Slovakia, is expected to visit with members of that country's government before departing for the U.S. on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Laura Bush
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Olena Zelenska
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#First Ladies#Day Trip#Ukrainians#Howardmortman#Afghan
Financial World

Brittney Griner, arrested in Russia, is missing

Women's NBA player Brittney Griner was arrested on February 17 at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport for e-cigarette that contained hash-flavored oil. The player, according to Russian law, would face 10 years in prison. However, the war between Ukraine and Russia has cooled any diplomatic relationship between the United States and Russia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Survivors of steelwork hell humiliated by Vladimir Putin's troops: Mariupol refugees were subjected to humiliating interrogation, labelled 'scum' and had their underwear checked by Russian soldiers before being freed

Refugees from Mariupol were subjected to a humiliating interrogation by Russian troops before they were finally freed from the steelworks where they had been hiding for two months. Exhausted survivors told the Daily Mail they were called ‘Ukrainian scum’, had their underwear checked and were forced to give their fingerprints...
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
205K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy