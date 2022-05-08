ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

2 injured in Lafayette overnight shooting

By Renee Allen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An early morning shooting in Downtown Lafayette leaves two in the hospital. According to Lafayette Police, officers responded...

Lafayette, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
