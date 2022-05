The Duchess of Sussex put on a stylish display to cheer on her husband Prince Harry during a friendly game of polo on Saturday. Meghan rocked a pair of black summer shorts for the outing at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, which she teamed with a relaxed white blazer and Chanel flats, and accessorised with a pair of oversized Valentino sunglasses. Her blazer looked almost identical to the Valentino one she wore with matching straight-leg trousers to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands last month.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO