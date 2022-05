GREENSBORO, N.C. – Coastal Carolina walked nine UNCG Spartan hitters, seven of which came around to score, as the Chanticleers fell on the road 14-2 in midweek action at UNCG on Wednesday afternoon in Greensboro, N.C. The loss dropped CCU to 29-16-1 overall and 11-10 on the road this season, while the win propelled the Spartans […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO