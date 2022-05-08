Man arrested for beating up tenant for being short on rent, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after he beat up a man using brass knuckles for being short on rent, according the police.

Tulsa police said the assault happened Friday at a rental property near Apache and MLK Jr Blvd.

Police said the landlord went to collect rent and brought 21-year-old Brian Thomas along.

When the tenant didn’t have enough money for rent, police said Thomas assaulted the tenant using brass knuckles, held a gun on him and threatened to kill him.

Tulsa police Sargent J.P. Ward said the assault was bad enough to land the tenant in the hospital.

Thomas was arrested at his apartment on Saturday, where the police found a gun and evidence of marijuana distribution.

Thomas is facing assault with a firearm and gang crime charges.

Sgt. Ward said the gang related offense means either Thomas or the landlord is believed by police to be affiliated with a gang

All offenses Thomas was arrested on are “after conviction of a felony” which means Thomas is a convicted felon, according to the police.

Sgt. Ward said the landlord in this incident may also be arrested in the future - depending on the investigation.

“It’s goanna take a little more investigation - there’s probably conspiracy there to commit assault on the tenant - from the things we learned we believe the landlord probably recruited Thomas to go to the location with him,” Sgt. Ward said.

©2022 Cox Media Group