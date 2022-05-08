Get a lifetime of DoRoyal web hosting for just $50

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

There are many web hosting solutions on the market, but when even leaders like experience massive data breaches, who can blame you for struggling to find the...

Engadget

Here's everything Google announced at I/O 2022

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Google’s annual I/O developer conference returned to the historic Shoreline Amphitheatre. In an in-person event that saw the company share details on its latest breakthroughs in AI, machine translation and more, Google also found time to outline some of the hardware it plans to release later this year. In case you missed the chance to watch the event live, here are the biggest announcements from I/O 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Google built a completely new Wallet for Android and Wear OS

Google Wallet is coming back as a standalone feature, the company announced at its I/O 2022 keynote today. Wallet will be the place to store digital versions of cards and other personal documents, while Google Pay will remain the place for contactless payments. Wallet will store payment cards, transit passes, memberships, tickets, airline travel information and vaccine passports, among other documents. You'll be able to make payments in-store with Google Wallet anywhere Pay is accepted.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Google makes its AI assistant more accessible with 'Look and Talk'

Google Assistant is already pretty handy, filling in your payment info on take out orders, helping get the kids to school on time, controlling your stereo systems' volume and your home's smart light schedules. At its I/O 2022 keynote today, company executives showed off some of the new features arriving soon for the AI.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Google confirms the Pixel Watch is real and it's coming this fall

The worst-kept secret in tech is a secret no more. At its I/O 2022 developer conference today, Google just confirmed the existence of the much-leaked Pixel Watch. Not only that, the company showed pictures of the device, and it looks a lot like a bezelless Samsung Galaxy Watch. The Pixel...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Google's new tool will let EU publishers get paid for longer news snippets in search

Google has inked agreements with over 300 news publications in Germany, Hungary, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Ireland that would allow it to publish snippets of their stories on Search. The tech giant has announced the development in a blog post, where it has also launched new tool that would make it easier for a lot more news publishers in Europe to get paid for their content.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Amazon fired two workers who helped organize its first union

Weeks after its workers won a union election for the first time, Amazon fired two of the employees who were involved in organization efforts. It's the first time Amazon has forced out workers involved in the union drive since the election win on April 1, according to Motherboard, though it's not whether the company took these actions in retaliation.
LABOR ISSUES
Engadget

Netflix's ad-supported plan and password sharing fees may arrive this year

Although Netflix had long said its service wouldn't include ads, it revealed last month that it will actually roll out . Co-CEO Reed Hastings said on an earnings call that plans for that tier would be firmed up "over the next year or two." However, it seems the company is looking to offer the option even sooner. It reportedly suggested in an internal memo that an ad-supported version of the streaming service will emerge later this year.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Engadget

Inside Microsoft’s new Inclusive Tech Lab

On the north campus of Microsoft’s 500-acre headquarters, anticipation is quietly mounting. The company is gearing up to launch its new Inclusive Tech Lab, which sits in Building 86 — one of 125 buildings in its Redmond, Washington grounds. This 2,000-square-foot room used to be a reception area, with a set of doors leading to the offices within and another pair facing the rest of the world. It only seems fitting, considering what Microsoft envisions this lab to be: a place to welcome members of the disability community, the tech industry and its own designers. Importantly, it’s close to key personnel in Microsoft’s product teams. Across the street is building 88, where you’ll find chief product officer Panos Panay’s office, while down the road is the Hardware Lab in building 87.
REDMOND, WA
Engadget

YouTube’s Green Screen lets you use other videos as backdrop for Shorts

YouTube is giving Shorts creators yet another way to incorporate content from other users within their videos. Starting today, the company has begun rolling out Green Screen, a feature that allows you to use up to 60 seconds of an eligible YouTube VOD or Short as the background for your own original Short. Green Screen allows you to use both the video and audio from a sampled clip.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Engadget

Carvana laid off 2,500 employees, many of them over Zoom (updated)

On Tuesday, online used car retailer Carvana laid off 12 percent of its workforce, reports Protocol. According to Twitter reports, the startup incited “mass hysteria” among workers when it sent a company-wide email at 7:30AM informing everyone of the impending job cuts but not specifying who would be affected. In the end, Carvana told approximately 2,500 workers, many of them in “operational positions,” they no longer had a job with the company. The startup shared the news in person and in a Zoom call some employees said was pre-recorded, a claim Carvana strongly disputes.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Here's what NFTs look like on Instagram

Meta has revealed NFTs will work on Instagram. In the US-based test, you can show what you've bought or created for free by connecting your Instagram account to a compatible digital wallet and posting for the world to see. If you like, the social network can automatically tag both creator and collector using public blockchain data. You can display info like a description, too. And yes, as mentioned, NFTs will shimmer to help you flaunt your art collection.
INTERNET
Engadget

Roku's Streambar is down to $99 at Amazon

Today is a good day to get started building a connected home theater. Amazon has the Roku Streambar on sale for just $99, well below its usual $130 price. If you crave improved sound, the more powerful Streambar Pro is back down to $150 ($30 off). And don't worry if you already have good speakers and just want an advanced media hub — the current-generation Apple TV 4K with 32GB of storage is still on sale for $150 (normally $179).
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Google's Pixel 6a offers Tensor power for $449

By this point, we all know what to expect from Google's "a" phones: Last year's hardware for a much lower price. In that respect, the Pixel 6a isn't a huge surprise. The phone, which was announced today at Google's I/O 2022 keynote, is powered by Google's first "Tensor" AI chip, just like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro before it. It will cost just $449 when it hits shelves on July 28th. But unlike the previous Pixel 5a, which was a slightly boring rehash of the Pixel 4a 5G, Google's new mid-range phone actually offers some useful upgrades.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Google open-sources skin tone research to improve inclusivity

Google has been working with researchers to make its products and services more inclusive for people with darker skin tones. Now, the company is open sourcing a major part of that work. The company is making its skin tone research widely available as part of its effort at creating more ”responsible AI.” The research has so far resulted in the Monk Skin Tone Scale (MST), a scale “designed to be easy-to-use for development and evaluation of technology while representing a broader range of skin tones.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Engadget

Bird will use Google's AR tech to promote good scooter etiquette

A lone electric scooter sits abandoned on a busy sidewalk. It’s an all too frequent sight in cities around the world and one of the primary reasons local governments have been resistant to partnering with companies like Spin to bring micromobility services to their communities. But with the help of Google and the company’s new ARCore Geospatial API, Bird believes it has a solution to the problem. With its new Visual Parking System technology, Bird claims it’s developed a way to locate parked scooters with pinpoint accuracy.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

DuckDuckGo’s Chrome extension will block Google’s new ad targeting

The privacy-focused browser DuckDuckGo has updated its Chrome extension to block two new ad targeting methods that are a part of Google’s . In a , DuckDuckGo informed users that they can block Google Topics and FLEDGE via its extension, or just disable the “Privacy Sandbox” setting in Chrome. The search giant’s — its alternative method of tracking and targeting users for online ads that Google argues is more privacy-focused — has been met with by regulators and privacy advocates. DuckDuckGo has joined the chorus criticizing Google’s new ad tech, which the search giant is currently on a limited number of users.
INTERNET
Engadget

Android 13 Beta 2 is available today

You won't have to wait much longer if you want to check out some of the Android updates that Google plans to roll out later this year. The company revealed at its I/O 2022 developer conference today that the second public beta of Android 13 will be available starting today.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Engineer's USB-C AirPods give a glimpse at a Lightning-free paradise

Ken Pillonel has created some fascinating devices with the world’s first iPhone with a USB-C port and the first Android phone with a Lightning connector. But now Pillonel is applying his expertise to a slightly different category of device with the world’s first USB-C AirPods. In a new...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Google Maps adds an ‘Immersive View’ of major cities

Google Maps is getting an "Immersive View" that will offer users digitally rendered looks at major US cityscapes, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told the audience at Google's I/O 2022 keynote on Wednesday. The new feature uses computer vision and AI to blend Maps' existing Street View function with aerial photography...
TECHNOLOGY

