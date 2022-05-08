ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

USDA: Farmers in 4 states can apply for drought loans

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says drought during the growing season has made farmers in most of Texas, all of Louisiana and parts of Arkansas and Mississippi eligible to apply for federal aid.

The department’s Farm Service Agency says low-interest emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of equipment or livestock. They can also be used to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debts.

The agency will consider the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

The agency says 60 Louisiana parishes are primary disaster areas because of drought, and the other four — Orleans, St. Tammany, Vernon and Washington — are adjacent to such parishes.

USDA declares drought disasters if a county is under extreme or exceptional drought, or has had at least eight straight weeks of severe drought.

In Texas, 216 of the state’s 254 counties are primary drought disaster areas and 20 others border such counties, FSA state outreach coordinator Joshua Coleman said Friday.

Twenty-three Mississippi counties and 20 in Arkansas are primary disaster areas, with farmers and ranchers eligible to apply for loans in another 13 counties in Mississippi and 11 in Arkansas, according to news releases.

Application deadlines vary according to when a county was declared an agricultural disaster area. That and other details are available on the Farm Service Agency website, fsa.usda.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, MS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
State
Louisiana State
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Mississippi Business
New Orleans, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Arkansas Industry
Local
Texas Industry
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Washington, LA
City
Washington, AR
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Waiting for the million dollar rain

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS. Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton. My dad used to say “that was a million dollar rain.” We literally got one on Thursday. Here in the Delta with only 6 inches of topsoil,...
MCGEHEE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers#Ap#Fsa#The Farm Service Agency
Power 95.9

How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have In Arkansas?

Do you know how many dogs you can legally have in Arkansas? What about Texas?. We are all dog lovers correct? I have two silly boxers named Haus and Deisel. But these questions came upon in one of your meetings. How many dogs can you have in Arkansas? What about in Texas? Here is a picture of my two dogs Haus is the big brindle one.
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
THV11

First possible case of mysterious Hepatitis X in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas could have it's first case of "Hepatitis X." The Arkansas Department of Health is investigating an unexplained illness in a child last year. The mysterious illness has been coined "Hepatitis X," because it is an unexplained form of hepatitis. Doctors are still researching what the virus is and how children are becoming infected with it.
ARKANSAS STATE
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Arkansas

Arkansas is a state with a rich history and culture, as well as an abundance of natural resources. Situated in the American South, Arkansas was once a part of the territory of Louisiana, and later became its own state in 1836. The state has a complex racial history, as it was home to both Native American tribes and African American slaves.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

888K+
Followers
434K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy