ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont governor vetoes clean heat standard bill

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a bill that would have created a clean heat standard for Vermont to help the state reduce emissions from heating buildings to meet the state’s climate change commitments.

Scott said in his veto message on Friday that the legislation does not include details on the costs and impacts, which he said he has repeatedly asked the Legislature to include.

“I understand the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which is why I proposed a $216 million dollar climate package and why my administration has engaged in this policy conversation since January,” he said in a statement.

“What the Legislature has passed is a bill that includes some policy, with absolutely no details on costs and impacts, and a lot of authority and policy making delegated to the Public Utility Commission (PUC), an unelected board,” he added.

Heating buildings makes up about 35% of Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions and is the state’s second largest source of emissions, after transportation, Vermont Public Radio reported.

The bill called on the Public Utilities Commission to create regulations to reduce fossil fuel use in buildings and develop a clean heat credit program, in which businesses that import such fuels for heat would have to buy or create “clean heat credits” based on how much their products emit, VPR reported.

They could create credits by helping people reduce emissions in their homes and businesses, such as through weatherization, installing cold climate heat pumps or switching to high efficiency wood heat.

Legislative leaders said they are disappointed because they believe the bill met the governor’s requirements. They are considering whether they want to try to override the veto.

Johanna Miller, a member of the state Climate Council who is also the energy and climate program director for the Vermont Natural Resources Council, said it’s critical that the state move forward with a clean heat standard.

“The veto of the clean heat standard throws into question the state’s ability to deliver on our statutorily required and now legal obligation to reduce pollution across the board in the state of Vermont,” Miller said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Greenhouse Gas#The Clean#Legislature#Ap#Vermont Public Radio#Vpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Blade

Editorial: Not a good look for Lucas County

Agenda items can’t shout out, “Warning. Warning!”. They shouldn’t have to. The fiasco at Tuesday’s Lucas County Commission meeting arose from a failure to complete a simple and necessary task before spending funds. Vetting companies seeking to provide services to the county ought to be a routine matter. While routine, examining the basics before hiring a marketing company can’t be either ignored or taken lightly.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Associated Press

Maine creates fund to deal with rash-causing moth

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine will use a new fund to help cities and towns try to control the spread of invasive moth that causes an itchy rash. The browntail moth is a pest in Maine, where the hairs of its caterpillars cause rashes and respiratory problems for unlucky residents and visitors. The moth has also defoliated tens of thousands of acres of forest.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Trump endorses Kentucky congressman he once denounced

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie is back in the good graces of Donald Trump, who declared two years ago that the Kentucky maverick should be thrown out of the Republican Party. Massie won Trump’s endorsement Tuesday ahead of the Bluegrass State’s primary election next week. In a statement, Trump referred to the libertarian-minded congressman as a “Conservative Warrior” and a “first-rate Defender of the Constitution.”
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

888K+
Followers
434K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy