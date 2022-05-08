ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Felon Pleads Guilty to Possession of a Firearm in After Being Shot in a Violent Interaction

 3 days ago
— Tony Oliver, age 42, of Maryland, pleaded guilty on May 3, 2022, to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby of the Bureau of Alcohol,...

Marcus
3d ago

I’m glad the feds went after him because we all know the City States Attorney is to busy to do her only job

