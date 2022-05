The U.S. Air Force Academy kicked out 22 of its cadets last week after they were reportedly caught cheating. According to Air Force Magazine, Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark informed the academy’s Board of Visitors of the expulsions on Wednesday. In addition to the 22 cadets who have been kicked out of the academy, another 210 had been placed on probation.

