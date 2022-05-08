ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Pedestrian struck in Queens hit-and-run by pick-up truck: NYPD

By Tina Moore, Reuven Fenton, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RflAT_0fWz3Qex00

A Queens woman was crushed between parked cars Sunday as she tried to stop an out-of-control stolen truck — leaving her critically injured on the ground as her young daughter screamed, “Mommy!”

The Mother’s Day horror unfolded at around 8:30 a.m. in South Jamaica when the heavy-duty Ford F-550 slammed into a car while doing a U-turn at 167th Street and 120th Avenue, pinning Florence Ngwu, 49, authorities said.

“Mommy! Mommy!,” the woman’s daughter is heard screaming in footage obtained by The Post.

The mother, who works as a nurse, remained unconscious on the ground between the cars as neighbors rushed to call 911, the video shows.

Ngwu, who was identified by relatives, was in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital and not expected to survive, according to the family.

“The doctors are basically saying they don’t want to give us false hope,” said her niece, who asked to be identified as Nnenna B, 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgnnX_0fWz3Qex00
The victim was hit at 167th Street and 120th Avenue in South Jamaica.

“They came to my uncle and said it’s up to him what he wants to happen now because we saw what she looked like and we could see for ourselves that things are looking terrible,” she told The Post.

“He told the doctor to please keep fighting,” Nnenna said. “My aunt is a very strong woman. She’s a strong lady, strong-willed and strong-hearted person. He said please keep fighting for her until she gives up herself.”

Nnenna said doctors have struggled to stop the bleeding, and that some blood vessels “are completely damaged beyond repair.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbptZ_0fWz3Qex00
The truck struck the victim around 8:30 a.m.

Asked about the hit-and-run driver who left her aunt crumbled on the street, — and who was still at large Sunday night — she called him “inhumane.”

“I understand people may panic out of nowhere, but the way he went about it,” she said. “He hit my cousin’s car first and that’s why my auntie came downstairs, to see what was going on.

“So, him trying to get away and him trying to — all of it to me is just so inhumane,” Nnenna added. “I don’t understand it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mroGo_0fWz3Qex00
The woman, identified by relatives as Florence Ngwu, is in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital and not expected to survive.
Facebook

In January, Mayor Eric Adams announced “traffic-calming measures” to improve pedestrian safety in January following the death of a 15-year-old girl who was struck by a school bus in Sheepshead Bay.

According to the city Department of Transportation, 36 pedestrians had been killed in the five boroughs as this past Thursday, down from 41 over the same span last year, which was especially bloody.

In 2021, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s final year in office, the city saw its highest number of traffic deaths since 2013. In all, 266 people died in car crashes in city, the most since 293 people were killed in 2013, city stats show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quUxz_0fWz3Qex00
Police are searching for a white, Ford F-550 truck.

Witnesses who saw Sunday’s crash were left in shock.

“We went like, ‘Yo, you hit the car,’” said one neighbor who was also struck but not seriously injured. “All of a sudden he just rammed the silver car there… The silver car hit us. She was further back to the green car, so she fell. She couldn’t get up fast enough.

“Pinned her head on the bumper,” added the man, who would only give his name as Sean.

He said the driver was arguing with a woman inside the cab of the truck.

Ngwu is a mom-of-four from Nigeria who works as a nurse at a nursing home called Silver Crest, her family said.

The video of the incident, shot by another bystander, shows the truck hitting multiple cars as people in the street, including the injured mom, tried to stop him.

“Oh my God this car’s hitting all these cars, bro,” a man filming the scene can be heard saying.

Then, the truck hits a silver car from behind, pushing it into the mom, who was crossing between it and another vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0REt_0fWz3Qex00
The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

“Oh my goodness,” he said, before yelling “No!”

The heavy-duty truck, with the words Pawar Builders written on its door, took off down the street, the video shows.

The vehicle had been reported stolen by the Elmurst-based construction company about two hours before the incident, police sources said. It was found about a mile and a half away at 108th Avenue and 164th Place, cops said.

The company could not be reached for comment Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEyje_0fWz3Qex00
The truck was found about one mile away from the accident scene.
G.N.Miller/NYPost
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tnLgg_0fWz3Qex00
The vehicle had been reported stolen by the Elmurst-based construction company about two hours before the incident.
G.N.Miller/NYPost

“That was horrible and it happened in front of the daughter on Mother’s Day,” a police source said.  “You never recover from that. Whenever Mother’s Day rolls around, that’s how she’ll remember her mother. That’s horrific.”

“I was heartbroken watching that video,” the source added.

Neighbor Robert Brown said he was sleeping when the incident happened.

“She’s a very nice lady,” he said of the injured woman. “I would see her every morning because I was going to go swimming when she was coming home. She worked nights, she was a nurse.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vIlu_0fWz3Qex00
The heavy-duty truck, a Ford F-550, has the words Pawar Builders written on its door.
G.N.Miller/NYPost

He said the family lived next door to him for six or seven years.

“This is terrible,” he said. “It’s so bad.”

Additional reporting by Kevin Sheehan and G.N. Miller

Comments / 2

Related
CBS New York

Florence Ngwu, mother of 4, dies following Queens hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- Florence Ngwu, the Queens woman who was pinned by a hit-and-run driver outside her home on Mother's Day, has died, her family told CBS2.Ngwu's niece said the family was devastated to learn the 49-year-old died Monday morning from her injuries."I lived with her most of my life," Nnenna B told CBS2's Leah Mishkin. "A very strong woman. She was just a fighter. So we thought maybe she could."The disturbing scene unfolded on Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows a truck hit a car, which neighbors said belonged to Ngwu's daughter, on 120th Avenue by 167th Street.We're told Ngwu...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Man riding mobility scooter struck, killed in Bronx

NEW YORK -- A 72-year-old man riding an electric mobility scooter was struck and killed overnight in the Bronx.According to police, John Dellava was crossing East Tremont Avenue near Roosevelt Avenue when a car hit him so hard the right headlight shattered."Like boom, coming there and you look in the back, you see the guy. He fell there, died," Tamer Mabrouk, a halal cart owner, told CBS2's Christina Fan on Sunday.Mabrouk said he often helped escort the elderly man to and from the nearby CVS. He said drivers speed through the intersection, which does not have traffic lights or crosswalks."Six...
BRONX, NY
2 On Your Side

Pedestrian struck during domestic dispute on Delaware Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pedestrian was struck during a domestic dispute Saturday night in the 2000 block of Delaware Avenue. The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson, who added that minor injuries were reported. Police are investigating. At the scene, 2 On...
Daily News

Minivan driver fatally strikes man, 72, trying to cross NYC street in wheelchair

A minivan driver fatally struck a 72-year-old man crossing a Bronx street in a wheelchair, police said Sunday. John Dellacava was crossing E. Tremont Ave. at Roosevelt Ave. in Throgs Neck in a battery-powered wheelchair when a 25-year-old woman driving a Toyota Sienna hit him about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Dellacava appeared to suffer only minor outward injuries and was initially listed ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Accidents
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Sheehan
Person
Robert Brown
News 12

‘It’s heartbreaking.’ Single mom dies after fall from Stamford train platform; fundraiser started for kids

Jaxson is 10 months old and will never know his mother. He's too young to remember the fall that took her life. Jessica Perez, 34, of Stamford, was at the city train station with Jaxson in his stroller last Tuesday afternoon when they fell from the platform onto the tracks. The single mom was rushed to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries and died a few days later.
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Pick Up Truck#Swimming#Traffic Accident#The Post#Jamaica Hospital
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
PIX11

Missing Bronx girl found in Poughkeepsie hotel

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx 13-year-old who disappeared after school on April 12 with her foster sister was rescued Friday afternoon upstate at the Red Roof Inn in Poughkeepsie, according to the girl’s father and a child welfare advocate.  Also, a law enforcement source confirmed earlier Friday that the other girl, also 13, called her […]
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy