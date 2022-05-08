Pedestrian struck in Queens hit-and-run by pick-up truck: NYPD

A Queens woman was crushed between parked cars Sunday as she tried to stop an out-of-control stolen truck — leaving her critically injured on the ground as her young daughter screamed, “Mommy!”

The Mother’s Day horror unfolded at around 8:30 a.m. in South Jamaica when the heavy-duty Ford F-550 slammed into a car while doing a U-turn at 167th Street and 120th Avenue, pinning Florence Ngwu, 49, authorities said.

“Mommy! Mommy!,” the woman’s daughter is heard screaming in footage obtained by The Post.

The mother, who works as a nurse, remained unconscious on the ground between the cars as neighbors rushed to call 911, the video shows.

Ngwu, who was identified by relatives, was in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital and not expected to survive, according to the family.

“The doctors are basically saying they don’t want to give us false hope,” said her niece, who asked to be identified as Nnenna B, 29.

The victim was hit at 167th Street and 120th Avenue in South Jamaica.

“They came to my uncle and said it’s up to him what he wants to happen now because we saw what she looked like and we could see for ourselves that things are looking terrible,” she told The Post.

“He told the doctor to please keep fighting,” Nnenna said. “My aunt is a very strong woman. She’s a strong lady, strong-willed and strong-hearted person. He said please keep fighting for her until she gives up herself.”

Nnenna said doctors have struggled to stop the bleeding, and that some blood vessels “are completely damaged beyond repair.”

The truck struck the victim around 8:30 a.m.

Asked about the hit-and-run driver who left her aunt crumbled on the street, — and who was still at large Sunday night — she called him “inhumane.”

“I understand people may panic out of nowhere, but the way he went about it,” she said. “He hit my cousin’s car first and that’s why my auntie came downstairs, to see what was going on.

“So, him trying to get away and him trying to — all of it to me is just so inhumane,” Nnenna added. “I don’t understand it.”

In January, Mayor Eric Adams announced “traffic-calming measures” to improve pedestrian safety in January following the death of a 15-year-old girl who was struck by a school bus in Sheepshead Bay.

According to the city Department of Transportation, 36 pedestrians had been killed in the five boroughs as this past Thursday, down from 41 over the same span last year, which was especially bloody.

In 2021, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s final year in office, the city saw its highest number of traffic deaths since 2013. In all, 266 people died in car crashes in city, the most since 293 people were killed in 2013, city stats show.

Police are searching for a white, Ford F-550 truck.

Witnesses who saw Sunday’s crash were left in shock.

“We went like, ‘Yo, you hit the car,’” said one neighbor who was also struck but not seriously injured. “All of a sudden he just rammed the silver car there… The silver car hit us. She was further back to the green car, so she fell. She couldn’t get up fast enough.

“Pinned her head on the bumper,” added the man, who would only give his name as Sean.

He said the driver was arguing with a woman inside the cab of the truck.

Ngwu is a mom-of-four from Nigeria who works as a nurse at a nursing home called Silver Crest, her family said.

The video of the incident, shot by another bystander, shows the truck hitting multiple cars as people in the street, including the injured mom, tried to stop him.

“Oh my God this car’s hitting all these cars, bro,” a man filming the scene can be heard saying.

Then, the truck hits a silver car from behind, pushing it into the mom, who was crossing between it and another vehicle.

“Oh my goodness,” he said, before yelling “No!”

The heavy-duty truck, with the words Pawar Builders written on its door, took off down the street, the video shows.

The vehicle had been reported stolen by the Elmurst-based construction company about two hours before the incident, police sources said. It was found about a mile and a half away at 108th Avenue and 164th Place, cops said.

The company could not be reached for comment Sunday.

“That was horrible and it happened in front of the daughter on Mother’s Day,” a police source said. “You never recover from that. Whenever Mother’s Day rolls around, that’s how she’ll remember her mother. That’s horrific.”

“I was heartbroken watching that video,” the source added.

Neighbor Robert Brown said he was sleeping when the incident happened.

“She’s a very nice lady,” he said of the injured woman. “I would see her every morning because I was going to go swimming when she was coming home. She worked nights, she was a nurse.”

He said the family lived next door to him for six or seven years.

“This is terrible,” he said. “It’s so bad.”

Additional reporting by Kevin Sheehan and G.N. Miller