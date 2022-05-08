ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Crow Wing; Douglas; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; Pope; Ramsey; Renville; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Washington; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 192 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN ANOKA BENTON CARVER CHISAGO CROW WING DOUGLAS HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE POPE RAMSEY RENVILLE SCOTT SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD WASHINGTON WRIGHT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 08:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Texas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN TEXAS AND NORTHEASTERN CIMARRON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
TEXAS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Nicollet, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nicollet; Sibley The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Sibley County in central Minnesota Northwestern Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 640 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sleepy Eye, or 12 miles west of New Ulm, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Gibbon and Lafayette around 700 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Winthrop and Gaylord. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Brown, Watonwan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Brown; Watonwan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND NORTHEASTERN WATONWAN COUNTIES At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over New Ulm, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include New Ulm, Sleepy Eye, Madelia, Hanska, La Salle, Essig, Grogan, New Ulm Airport, St James Airport and Searles. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Becker, Clay, Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Becker; Clay; Otter Tail; Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Clay County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Detroit Lakes, Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Perham, Barnesville, Pelican Rapids, Frazee, Lake Lida, Lake Park, Toad Lake, Rothsay, Star Lake, Big McDonald Lake, Vergas, Abercrombie, Height Of Land Lake, Callaway, Dent, Elizabeth and Shoreham. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 42 and 48. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 15 and 50. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calumet; Clark; Columbia; Crawford; Dane; Dodge; Door; Florence; Fond du Lac; Forest; Grant; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Juneau; Kewaunee; Lafayette; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Marinette; Marquette; Menominee; Monroe; Oconto; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Shawano; Vernon; Walworth; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood TORNADO WATCH 197 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN CALUMET CLARK COLUMBIA CRAWFORD DANE DODGE DOOR FLORENCE FOND DU LAC FOREST GRANT GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA JACKSON JEFFERSON JUNEAU KEWAUNEE LAFAYETTE LANGLADE LINCOLN MANITOWOC MARATHON MARINETTE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE MONROE OCONTO ONEIDA OUTAGAMIE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK SHAWANO VERNON WALWORTH WAUPACA WAUSHARA WINNEBAGO WOOD
#Special Weather Statement#Central Minnesota#Mille Lacs
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Becker, Otter Tail by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Becker; Otter Tail The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shoreham, or 7 miles southwest of Detroit Lakes, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Detroit Lakes around 705 PM CDT. Westbury and Rochert around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Richwood and Callaway. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet, Watonwan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central and central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central and central Minnesota. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Nicollet; Watonwan The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Brown County in south central Minnesota Western Blue Earth County in south central Minnesota Eastern Watonwan County in south central Minnesota Central Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over St. James, or 22 miles south of New Ulm, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lewisville around 705 PM CDT. Madelia around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lake Crystal and Vernon Center. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Richland The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Clay County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Detroit Lakes, Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Perham, Barnesville, Pelican Rapids, Frazee, Lake Lida, Lake Park, Toad Lake, Rothsay, Star Lake, Big McDonald Lake, Vergas, Abercrombie, Height Of Land Lake, Callaway, Dent, Elizabeth and Shoreham. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 42 and 48. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 15 and 50. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Pamlico, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Pamlico; Southern Craven COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

