BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Helping seniors stay in their Brooklyn homes is exactly what the city hopes to accomplish with its newly introduced Aging In Place grant. “After reading an AARP article about the increasing elderly population and then looking at our most recent census stats that have our senior population at 19 percent -- which is a higher county and country-wide average -- I thought that this would be a good year to see if this would be beneficial,” Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher said.

BROOKLYN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO