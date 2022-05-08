ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Leicester 1-2 Everton: Final | Pickford’s saves win the points!

By Calvin
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFulltime Thoughts - What an incredible showing for the Blues, doing the hard work and to a man they all deserved the win today. Only Everton’s first away win since the end of August, can you believe that?!. Craig Pawson blows the final whistle, Everton have won!! The...

royalbluemersey.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

May 9th & 10th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
TV & VIDEOS
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Inspiring 2-1 Victory Over Leicester City

When the chips are down it is time to come out swinging (and mixing metaphors it appears). On Sunday, Everton faced a deflated Leicester City team, albeit one containing plenty of talent and maybe something to prove, given their exit from the Europa Conference League on Thursday in Rome. Manager Brendan Rodgers has come in for plenty of criticism from Foxes fans in recent months and no doubt would have seen this match as an opportunity for some damage limitation at the King Power Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Watford: Predicted Line-Up: Mina Ruled Out

Everton will be walking out to Z-Cars once more, but it will be at already-relegated Watford FC’s Vicarage Road stadium tomorrow night. After securing a rare win on the road at Leicester, Everton will be desperate to secure their first back-to-back away wins in over a year. So how...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everton, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
SB Nation

Paul Pogba Will NOT Sign for Manchester City -report

Paul Pogba and Manchester City will not be a deal as they could not come to agreement on a contract. The Athletic had the news first, as it’s a safe bet that Pogba’s future lays outside of England, most likely with either PSG or Juventus. Despite serious consideration...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Leeds United 0-3 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

After the disappointment of the weekend, and the last few weeks, Chelsea started the game with great intensity and impetus, and were quickly rewarded with Mason Mount picking out the top corner expertly inside of five minutes. Mount nearly doubled our lead another five minutes later, but this time he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Holgate
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Harvey Barnes
SB Nation

Everton at Watford: Opposition Analysis | Maintaining Focus

For the first time in quite a while, the Toffees go into a match as favourites, even more unusual in that Frank Lampard’s team are the visitors tonight at Vicarage Road and their record as the away team over the season is dreadful. This is mitigated by the fact that the Blues are coming off their first road victory since August, a 2-1 win over Leicester City on Sunday and the opponents are Watford, who were officially relegated at the weekend. Everton have hit form over the last month and those efforts have pulled the club clear of the relegation zone. This run has been built on a gritty, disciplined approach, rather than playing teams off the park and certainly Lampard will have ensured his players retain focus for tonight’s game, as any easing off - even against weaker opposition - could prove disastrous. Here, we take a look at Roy Hodgson’s Watford in a little detail.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SB Nation

Know Your Opponent: Arsenal and the North London Derby

The North London Derby is coming tomorrow, and it’s terrifying. Arsenal visits Tottenham Hotspur in a true six pointer with massive implications for who finishes top four and qualifies for the Champions League this season. This was a match that was supposed to happen in January, but was postponed due to Mikel Arteta having one COVID positive test and an outbreak of Players On Loan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wakefield Trinity sign Warrington Wolves prop Rob Butler

Wakefield Trinity have signed Warrington Wolves forward Rob Butler until the end of the 2023 season. The 23-year-old prop, who has played for England Knights, has only played once in Super League this season. He made 24 appearances in the top flight for London Broncos but only five more since...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Canada
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Going toe-to-toe with giants!

Let’s get the annoying portion of yesterday evening’s match out of the way then! What did the lads make of the refereeing decisions and although none of them directly impacted Aston Villa in terms of conceding a goal, is this just another reason as to why the officiating standards within the UK needs to be overhauled?
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Coutinho, Watkins, Mane, Rudiger, Tielemans, Osimhen

Newcastle United have made contact with Philippe Coutinho in a bid to thwart Aston Villa's attempts to sign the 29-year-old Brazil attacking midfielder on a permanent deal from Barcelona. (Goal) West Ham are lining up a summer move for Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins, 26, with the Midlands...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Derby County: Chris Kirchner's exclusivity period extended by administrators

Derby County's administrators Quantuma have extended would-be owner Chris Kirchner's period of exclusivity until midnight on Saturday, 14 May. Kirchner, whose initial period of exclusivity expired at the weekend, is still keen to buy the club, which has been in administration since September. American businessman Kirchner remains Quantuma's preferred bidder.
SPORTS
SB Nation

On the Continued Weariness of Tribal Football Discourse

In two competitions over the past week Liverpool has experienced polar opposite opposition discourse landscapes. Villarreal went out against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final after launching a deserved comeback in the first half of the second leg. Before and after the match, manager Unai Emery was complimentary about Liverpool’s skill level, commenting that the Reds deserved to play in the final — though that his side had much to be proud of after their unprecedented run.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Opinion: The real Sunderland stood up to be counted at Hillsborough – next stop Wembley!

It was a game that had everything: a brutal, tense footballing battle, at the end of which players left the field with cut eyes and bloodstains on their shirts. This was not a game for the faint-hearted, but not only did Sunderland win what was by the far the biggest game of our season so far, our players also proved that the soft centre that has hindered our promotion challenges in recent campaigns has been well and truly toughened up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Red Devils interested in Nkunku and Laimer

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku this summer. (Football.London), external. United are also interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, who has worked previously with interim manager Ralf Rangnick. (Mirror), external. David Beckham hopes Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Old...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy