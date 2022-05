About the BGA and ISP: We are the Illinois Solutions Partnership, a collaboration of the Better Government Association and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation. Our startup launched operations in early 2022, thanks to a five-year funding commitment from McCormick, plus the BGA’s commitment to devote a growing staff of reporters, editors and other resources to the effort. Both partners intend to make this a sustainable enterprise beyond the initial five-year period.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO