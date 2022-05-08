ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

April 24-30: Pittsburg Police Calls

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between April 24-30 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. 4/24 – Castlewood Dr & Kirker Pass Rd. 4/27 – 10 block Santa Cruz Ct. Battery – Misdemeanor. 4/24...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Inmate slain in California prison is 3rd homicide in a week

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) - California state prison officials in Sacramento are investigating the killing of an inmate who was attacked by several other felons in a recreation yard. Officials said Saturday that Camilo Banoslopez was killed Friday at Sacramento State Prison in Folsom after being attacked by four other inmates.
FOLSOM, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

UPDATE: Police find missing Sacramento teenagers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXTL) — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for two missing teenage girls that were last seen at Valley High School on Friday. Inez Rodriguez, 15, is 5’3″ tall, 120 pounds with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy and grey “Pink” brand zip-up sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Illegal Marijuana Grow And Rooster Fight Ring Discovered In Calaveras County

BURSON (CBS13) — On April 20, law enforcement served a search warrant in Burson for a large illegal marijuana cultivation operation as well as for illegal rooster fighting activities, said the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. The operation took place at the 5000 block of Chile Camp Road in Burson where deputies seized 1,008 marijuana plants being illegally grown. The estimated value of the total plants seized exceeded $65,000. The marijuana plants were being grown in “hoop house” structures and seedlings were located in an RV trailer on the site. Detectives additionally served a search warrant at the same property for illegal rooster fighting activities. Over 160 roosters were found at the site, each of which was either banded or collected as evidence. The banded roosters were left at the site and will be inspected by law enforcement and animal services. Additionally, seven firearms were seized, one of which was stolen out of Stockton. 71-year-old Francisco Sanchez-Tinajero of Burson and 45-year-old Maria Concepcion Estrada of Burson were both arrested for various charges.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Welfare check leads police to fatal shooting victim

(BCN) – A fatal shooting is under investigation by Oakland police after a person was found dead during a welfare check last week, police said Thursday. Officers went shortly after 4:30 p.m. April 14, to the 1500 block of 23rd Avenue to conduct the welfare check and found a person with an apparent gunshot wound. […]
OAKLAND, CA

