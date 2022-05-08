ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Hall of Famer charged in deadly DUI crash, deputies say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Pro wrestling Hall of Famer Tamara Lynn “Sunny” Sytch is behind bars after she was involved in a deadly three-car crash in Florida, according to authorities.

The former WWE star was was behind the wheel of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz when she rear-ended a Kia that was stopped at a traffic signal, according to previous reports . The crash took place on March 25 in the city of Ormond Beach, just north of Daytona Beach.

The driver of the Kia, 75-year-old Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, died as a result of his injuries.

Authorities said Lasseter’s car was then pushed into a third vehicle which caused injuries to a 46-year-old driver and a passenger in a GMC Yukon. Police said they were not hospitalized.

Sytch was charged with seven counts of DUI with damage to person or property, driving while license suspended or revoked with death or serious bodily injury, and DUI causing the death of human/unborn child.

Sytch’s bond was set at over $225,000.

