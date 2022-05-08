2 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 31 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — Two Tyler women are dead and another is injured after a deadly crash that occurred Friday evening.

A preliminary investigation by Texas DPS indicated that Angelina Coward, 55 of Tyler, and Nanette Harris, 79 of Tyler, were traveling west on SH 31, approximately 12 miles east of Tyler, in a Nissan van when Coward attempted to pull onto the shoulder and make a U-turn.

They subsequently pulled out in front of Kim Powell, 64 of Tyler, who was traveling in the same direction in a Volvo XC6, according DPS.

Both Coward and Harris were pronounced dead at the scene and Powell was taken to UT Health East Texas, according to DPS. She is reported to be in stable condition.

