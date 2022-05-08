ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

'Mystery monkey' spotted in a Borneo forest could be a rare hybrid of two different species, new study says

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHblx_0fWz01xU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hhetq_0fWz01xU00
A silvery langur, left, and a proboscis monkey, right.

Getty Images

  • An unidentified "mystery monkey"could be a rare hybrid of two different species, a new study says.
  • Interbreeding between distantly related species is "rarely observed in the wild," according to the study.
  • The hybrid monkey could be an "alarming symptom" of an ecosystem out of balance, the study co-author said.

An unidentified "mystery monkey" seen in Borneo could be a rare hybrid of two different species, according to a study published in the International Journal of Primatology.

The mysterious primate spotted near the Kinabatangan River in Malaysian Borneo, is likely to be the offspring of a proboscis monkey and a silvery langur – two species that inhabit the same forest and are distantly related, researchers said.

While closely related species occasionally interbreed to create hybrids, hybridization between distantly related species is "rarely observed in the wild," according to the study.

The two monkey species do not even belong to the same genus and visually look very different from each other. Adult proboscis monkeys have reddish-brown fur and elongated noses, while adult silvery langurs have gray-tipped dark fur and flatter faces.

The hybrid monkey has physical characteristics of both species – pictured here .

The mysterious primate was first seen by researchers in photos on social media in 2017, while it was still a baby. Photos from 2020 suggest that the monkey is now a grown female and has a baby of her own.

"She appeared to be nursing a baby," study co-author Nadine Ruppert, a primatologist at the University of Science Malaysia, told Live Science . "We were all in awe. It was quite surreal."

Most hybrids born from different species are sterile and unable to produce offspring, according to Live Science, which adds to the mystery of this monkey and her baby.

While it's possible she was taking care of another female's baby, she appeared to have swollen breasts, suggesting she was lactating.

Ruppert told Newsweek that the existence of the unusual hybrid could be evidence of an ecosystem out of balance.

"Seeing this putative hybrid is per se not of concern to the balance of the ecosystem or the two species, however, it is an alarming symptom of an ecosystem that already seems out of balance," she said.

The males of both species typically disperse from their families once they mature to find mating opportunities.

However, habitat decline due to deforestation is limiting mating opportunities for these species, which could explain how the hybrid came to be, Ruppert told Newsweek.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 16

amy
3d ago

A lot of strange things probably morphed from the effects of the Oklo nuclear reaction. Oklo probably explains the missing human link.

Reply
2
Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Daily Mail

'Toughest creature on Earth' finds its kryptonite: Tardigrades suffocate in snails' SLIME – but can hitch a ride on their shells, study finds

They are known as one of the most indestructible life forms on Earth. But scientists may have uncovered tardigrades' kryptonite after discovering that the microscopic creatures suffocate when exposed to snail slime. It's a fine balance, however, as researchers say the gastropods can also be of benefit to tardigrades –...
WILDLIFE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borneo#Species#Monkey#Malaysian
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Ultimate Unexplained

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Hardest Dog Breeds to Train

Having a dog brings many rewards, one of the most important being companionship. A dog can serve as a guardian and an exercise companion, and perform tasks as varied as locating lost things and people and retrieving game. However, dogs have to be trained and the amount of training required varies by breed. Some are […]
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

New Study Reveals Dog Life Expectancy By Breed

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered how long your dog might live, there’s a new study from Britain’s Royal Veterinary College which looks at their life expectancy. Vets found the average life expectancy in general is 11.2 years, but it varies dramatically between breeds. The study found Jack Russell Terriers live the longest, with an average life expectancy of 12.7 years. Border Collies were next on the list with 12.1 years followed by Springer Spaniels with 11.9 years. French Bulldog puppies/ (Photo credit EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images) French bulldogs were at the bottom of the list.  On average, they live just four and...
PETS
Daily Mail

Trophy hunter kills Botswana's biggest 'tusker' elephant with ivory weighing 200lb after paying $50,000 for the 'privilege' - sparking fury from country's former president

A professional trophy hunter shot and killed the largest 'tusker' elephant in Botswana after paying $50,000 to join a hunt. Botswanan hunter Leon Kachelhoffer claims he killed the big tusker, which was carrying 200lb (91kg) of ivory, on the country's northern border with Namibia. The elephant was in its early-50s...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

Honeybees join humans as the only known animals that can tell the difference between odd and even numbers

“Two, four, six, eight; bog in, don’t wait”. As children, we learn numbers can either be even or odd. And there are many ways to categorise numbers as even or odd. We may memorise the rule that numbers ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 are odd while numbers ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 are even. Or we may divide a number by 2 – where any whole number outcome means the number is even, otherwise it must be odd. Similarly, when dealing with real-world objects we can use pairing. If we have an unpaired element left...
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Anthropologist Believes Ancient Human Species Could Still Be Alive In The Forests Of Flores Island

In 2003, archaeologists looking for evidence of the migration of modern humans from Asia to Australia stumbled across a small, fairly complete skeleton of an extinct human species on the Indonesian island of Flores, which came to be known as Homo floresiensis. Or, as it became more commonly known, the Hobbit, after the small, breakfast-guzzling creatures from J.R.R. Tolkein's The Hobbit.
SCIENCE
Business Insider

Business Insider

488K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy